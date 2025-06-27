https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/china-voices-concern-after-journalist-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-strike-1122347282.html

China Voices Concern After Journalist Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike

Beijing is deeply concerned that a Chinese journalist was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk Region while preparing a report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

"We are deeply concerned that a Chinese journalist was injured while reporting. China calls on all parties to commit to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and jointly promote defusing the situation," Guo told reporters.The Ukrainian armed forces' attack on a film crew of the Chinese Phoenix TV channel in the Kursk Region is evidence of attempts by Kiev to silence media that strive to be objective, chairman of the Union of Journalists of Russia Vladimir Solovyov told Sputnik."Journalists from China are closely following the events on the line of combat contact. Colleague Lu Yuguang from China was wounded yesterday during an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region. He was preparing material about the liberated territories. The first time this colleague of ours was wounded was during the capture of Mariupol. He was wounded in the head, but his life is not in danger. The attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the film crew of the Chinese TV channel indicates attempts by the Kiev authorities to silence the media that strive to be objective," Solovyov said.On Thursday, a security source told Sputnik that a correspondent for the Chinese Phoenix TV channel was injured in a drone attack in the Kursk Region while preparing a report on civilians. Later, the acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the correspondent had a traumatic brain injury and a bruised wound to the head.

