Slovakia Vetoes 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

2025-06-27T05:20+0000
03:19 GMT 27.06.2025 (Updated: 05:20 GMT 27.06.2025)
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the EU summit, the Hungarian Index portal reported on Thursday.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also did not sign a general EU statement on Ukraine, the portal reported.
Orban said before the summit that he had received a "very good offer" from the EU in connection with the 18th package of sanctions, and Fico called his talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen constructive, the news portal reported.