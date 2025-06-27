International
Slovakia Vetoes 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
Slovakia Vetoes 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the EU summit, the Hungarian Index portal reported on Thursday.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also did not sign a general EU statement on Ukraine, the portal reported. Orban said before the summit that he had received a "very good offer" from the EU in connection with the 18th package of sanctions, and Fico called his talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen constructive, the news portal reported.
Slovakia Vetoes 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

03:19 GMT 27.06.2025 (Updated: 05:20 GMT 27.06.2025)
The Slovak national flag, left, flutters next to the flag of European Union in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, April 5, 2024
The Slovak national flag, left, flutters next to the flag of European Union in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the EU summit, the Hungarian Index portal reported on Thursday.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also did not sign a general EU statement on Ukraine, the portal reported.
Orban said before the summit that he had received a "very good offer" from the EU in connection with the 18th package of sanctions, and Fico called his talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen constructive, the news portal reported.
