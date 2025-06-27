https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/slovakia-vetoes-18th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-1122346244.html

Slovakia Vetoes 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

Slovakia Vetoes 18th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the EU summit, the Hungarian Index portal reported on Thursday.

2025-06-27T03:19+0000

2025-06-27T03:19+0000

2025-06-27T05:20+0000

world

europe

robert fico

viktor orban

ursula von der leyen

russia

slovakia

european union (eu)

hungary

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119112261_0:130:3072:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_7925de9866fc70d53ab0a45f9da81e28.jpg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also did not sign a general EU statement on Ukraine, the portal reported. Orban said before the summit that he had received a "very good offer" from the EU in connection with the 18th package of sanctions, and Fico called his talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen constructive, the news portal reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/europeans-convinced-ukraines-accession-to-eu-to-become-unsolvable-challenge--orban-1122156980.html

russia

slovakia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovakia eu, eu summit, anti-russia sanctions, sanctions against russia, hungary on ukraine, who opposes eu anti-russia policy