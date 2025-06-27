https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/trump-says-us-china-trade-deal-signed-1122346116.html
Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed
Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States signed a deal with China a day ago, and another agreement may be coming up with India.
2025-06-27T03:41+0000
2025-06-27T03:41+0000
2025-06-27T05:13+0000
world
donald trump
china
white house
us-china trade war
trade
trade war
tariff war
us import tariffs
trump tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg
"We just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said during an event at the White House. The US may sign a "very big" deal with India soon, he added. "We're having some great deals. We have one coming up maybe with India, very big one, well we're going to open up India," Trump said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/trumps-tariff-ultimatum-whichever-side-brussels-picks-europeans-lose-1122127325.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_146:0:2642:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_8d36d2cce18d24dee5421a1b0c54319e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump trade deals, us-china tariff war, trump tariffs, us tariffs on china, us-china tariff war
trump trade deals, us-china tariff war, trump tariffs, us tariffs on china, us-china tariff war
Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed
03:41 GMT 27.06.2025 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 27.06.2025)
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States signed a deal with China a day ago, and another agreement may be coming up with India.
"We just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said during an event at the White House.
The US may sign a "very big" deal with India soon, he added.
"We're having some great deals. We have one coming up maybe with India, very big one, well we're going to open up India," Trump said.