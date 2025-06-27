International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/trump-says-us-china-trade-deal-signed-1122346116.html
Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed
Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States signed a deal with China a day ago, and another agreement may be coming up with India.
2025-06-27T03:41+0000
2025-06-27T05:13+0000
world
donald trump
china
white house
us-china trade war
trade
trade war
tariff war
us import tariffs
trump tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg
"We just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said during an event at the White House. The US may sign a "very big" deal with India soon, he added. "We're having some great deals. We have one coming up maybe with India, very big one, well we're going to open up India," Trump said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/trumps-tariff-ultimatum-whichever-side-brussels-picks-europeans-lose-1122127325.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_146:0:2642:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_8d36d2cce18d24dee5421a1b0c54319e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump trade deals, us-china tariff war, trump tariffs, us tariffs on china, us-china tariff war
trump trade deals, us-china tariff war, trump tariffs, us tariffs on china, us-china tariff war

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed

03:41 GMT 27.06.2025 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 27.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Mike StewartPresident Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala
President Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States signed a deal with China a day ago, and another agreement may be coming up with India.
"We just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said during an event at the White House.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Rome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
Economy
Trump’s Tariff Ultimatum: Whichever Side Brussels Picks, Europeans Lose
25 May, 14:09 GMT
The US may sign a "very big" deal with India soon, he added.
"We're having some great deals. We have one coming up maybe with India, very big one, well we're going to open up India," Trump said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала