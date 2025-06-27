https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/trump-says-us-china-trade-deal-signed-1122346116.html

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Signed

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States signed a deal with China a day ago, and another agreement may be coming up with India.

"We just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said during an event at the White House. The US may sign a "very big" deal with India soon, he added. "We're having some great deals. We have one coming up maybe with India, very big one, well we're going to open up India," Trump said.

