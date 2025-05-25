https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/trumps-tariff-ultimatum-whichever-side-brussels-picks-europeans-lose-1122127325.html
Trump’s Tariff Ultimatum: Whichever Side Brussels Picks, Europeans Lose
Sputnik International
President Trump is ramping up pressure on the European Union with a stark trade ultimatum: either align with Washington’s tariff agenda vis-à-vis China or risk sweeping 50% duties on exports to the US. Sputnik asked a veteran trade wars expert to weigh in.
In a situation where EU export dependence on the US is far greater than it is toward China ($604 billion, or 20.6% of total exports to the US in 2024 vs $242.5 billion, or 8.3% to China), Trump’s ultimatum may just pay off, Pauken says.Of course, “there is no such thing as a foolproof strategy.” It’s possible that Trump’s threats will fail, and that the EU will go ahead with ramping up trade ties with China instead of dealing with the US.Trump’s whole approach is “about getting China and the EU to support” his “amazing and wonderful trade deals,” according to the observer. “If they choose the path of resistance, Trump will simply impose high tariffs on both.”Whichever side Brussels picks, exporters and ordinary Europeans will have to pick up the tab for reduced trade access to one of the two global economic powers. Bum rap for a bloc hemorrhaging wealth and industrial competitiveness for over three years running.
“Trump…is basically telling the EU that they have a decision – do they want 50% tariffs coming from the US side, or do they want high tariffs from the China side?” geopolitical commentator, Asian affairs and trade expert Thomas W. Pauken II told Sputnik, commenting on the US’s tough love strategy
toward the EU.
In a situation where EU export dependence on the US is far greater than it is toward China ($604 billion, or 20.6% of total exports to the US in 2024 vs $242.5 billion, or 8.3% to China), Trump’s ultimatum may just pay off, Pauken says.
Of course, “there is no such thing as a foolproof strategy.” It’s possible that Trump’s threats will fail, and that the EU will go ahead with ramping up trade ties with China instead of dealing with the US.
“If they do that, then Trump will have no other choice but to impose the 50% tariffs on the EU and make it permanent,” Pauken said.
Trump’s whole approach is “about getting China and the EU to support” his “amazing and wonderful trade deals,” according to the observer. “If they choose the path of resistance, Trump will simply impose high tariffs on both.”
Whichever side Brussels picks, exporters and ordinary Europeans will have to pick up the tab for reduced trade access to one of the two global economic powers. Bum rap for a bloc hemorrhaging wealth and industrial competitiveness for over three years running.