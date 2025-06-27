https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/us-terminating-all-trade-talks-with-canada-over-new-tax-on-us-tech-firms-1122353116.html

US Terminating All Trade Talks With Canada Over New Tax on US Tech Firms

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States is halting all trade negotiations with Canada due to Ottawa's decision to implement a new tax on American tech companies.

2025-06-27T18:41+0000

2025-06-27T18:41+0000

2025-06-27T18:45+0000

“We have just been informed that Canada… has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” the US president added. Trump also stated that his administration will notify Canada of the tariff rate on its exports to the US within the next seven days.

