https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/canada-implements-new-tariffs-for-steel-imports-1122353992.html

Canada Implements New Tariffs For Steel Imports

Canada Implements New Tariffs For Steel Imports

Sputnik International

Canada has introduced new tariffs for steel mill products imported into the country from partner states that Ottawa has no free trade agreement (FTA) with, the Canadian government informed in a statement.

2025-06-28T03:57+0000

2025-06-28T03:57+0000

2025-06-28T03:57+0000

americas

donald trump

mark carney

canada

us

us import tariffs

trump tariffs

tariff war

steel tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1d/1121950737_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_97145eb3326e0e77e2cbeaa056e9e904.jpg

"Today, the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, announced the implementation of new tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for steel mill products imported into Canada from non-free trade agreement (FTA) partners. The TRQs, set at 2.6 million tonnes, will result in a 50 per cent surtax being applied on steel imports above 2024 levels from non-FTA partners," the Friday statement said. The measure is effective beginning June 27 and will be reviewed in 30 days. The Canadian government said that the new tariff rate quotas should help stabilize the country’s steel market "by addressing the risk that steel originally destined for the United States is redirected to Canada." Further steps could be taken, pending developments with US tariffs. Since March 12, the US has been levying a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports from all countries. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an order to double tariffs on all metal imports to 50 percent starting June 4. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the new tariffs "unjustified."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/us-terminating-all-trade-talks-with-canada-over-new-tax-on-us-tech-firms-1122353116.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada tariffs, steel imports tariffs, trump tariffs on canada, us-canada trade conflict, canada fta,