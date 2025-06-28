International
Canada Implements New Tariffs For Steel Imports
Canada has introduced new tariffs for steel mill products imported into the country from partner states that Ottawa has no free trade agreement (FTA) with, the Canadian government informed in a statement.
"Today, the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, announced the implementation of new tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for steel mill products imported into Canada from non-free trade agreement (FTA) partners. The TRQs, set at 2.6 million tonnes, will result in a 50 per cent surtax being applied on steel imports above 2024 levels from non-FTA partners," the Friday statement said. The measure is effective beginning June 27 and will be reviewed in 30 days. The Canadian government said that the new tariff rate quotas should help stabilize the country’s steel market "by addressing the risk that steel originally destined for the United States is redirected to Canada." Further steps could be taken, pending developments with US tariffs. Since March 12, the US has been levying a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports from all countries. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an order to double tariffs on all metal imports to 50 percent starting June 4. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the new tariffs "unjustified."
Canada has introduced new tariffs for steel mill products imported into the country from partner states that Ottawa has no free trade agreement (FTA) with, the Canadian government informed in a statement.
"Today, the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, announced the implementation of new tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for steel mill products imported into Canada from non-free trade agreement (FTA) partners. The TRQs, set at 2.6 million tonnes, will result in a 50 per cent surtax being applied on steel imports above 2024 levels from non-FTA partners," the Friday statement said.
The measure is effective beginning June 27 and will be reviewed in 30 days.
The Canadian government said that the new tariff rate quotas should help stabilize the country’s steel market "by addressing the risk that steel originally destined for the United States is redirected to Canada."
Further steps could be taken, pending developments with US tariffs.
Since March 12, the US has been levying a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports from all countries. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an order to double tariffs on all metal imports to 50 percent starting June 4. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the new tariffs "unjustified."
