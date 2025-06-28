International
Funeral of Victims of Conflict With Israel Takes Place in Tehran
Funeral of Victims of Conflict With Israel Takes Place in Tehran
Sputnik International
The funeral of the military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, killed during the conflict between Iran and Israel, takes place in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.
The broadcaster published a video, which shows that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also attended the ceremony. Press TV reported that the current funeral procession is for over 60 victims of the attacks, conducted by Israel. On June 25, Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said that a total of 627 people had been killed and 4,870 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on the Iranian territory. The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on June 23. US President Donald Trump said late on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
Funeral of Victims of Conflict With Israel Takes Place in Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The funeral of the military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, killed during the conflict between Iran and Israel, takes place in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.
The broadcaster published a video, which shows that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also attended the ceremony. Press TV reported that the current funeral procession is for over 60 victims of the attacks, conducted by Israel.
On June 25, Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said that a total of 627 people had been killed and 4,870 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on the Iranian territory.
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons.
On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on June 23. US President Donald Trump said late on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
