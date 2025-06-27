https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/irans-president-us-israeli-attacks-deal-irreparable-blow-to-nuclear-non-proliferation-1122348705.html
Iran's President: US-Israeli Attacks Deal Irreparable Blow to Nuclear Non-Proliferation
Iran's President: US-Israeli Attacks Deal Irreparable Blow to Nuclear Non-Proliferation
Sputnik International
US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities deal irreparable blow to nuclear non-proliferation regime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
2025-06-27T11:35+0000
2025-06-27T11:35+0000
2025-06-27T11:35+0000
world
donald trump
masoud pezeshkian
iran
israel
tehran
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
un security council (unsc)
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_48500d0ae000a287a92835d1a4c7f1f0.jpg
"The military attack by the US and the Zionist regime on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under the full control of the IAEA, is a gross violation of all international rules and deals an irreparable blow to the status of the nuclear non-proliferation regime by a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Pezeshkian said in a video address to the participants of the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons.On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/israel-can-use-depleted-uranium-ammo-in-attacks-on-important-facilities-in-iran---reports-1122338669.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_278:0:1930:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0725741c110643006761925b063d06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us and israeli, iran's president, nuclear non-proliferation, iranian president masoud pezeshkian
us and israeli, iran's president, nuclear non-proliferation, iranian president masoud pezeshkian
Iran's President: US-Israeli Attacks Deal Irreparable Blow to Nuclear Non-Proliferation
MINSK (Sputnik) - US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities deal irreparable blow to nuclear non-proliferation regime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"The military attack by the US and the Zionist regime on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under the full control of the IAEA
, is a gross violation of all international rules and deals an irreparable blow to the status of the nuclear non-proliferation regime by a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Pezeshkian said in a video address to the participants of the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.
The situation in the Middle East
escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons.
On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.