Iran Bans Grossi From Nuclear Sites, Snips IAEA Cameras After Sensitive Info Leaked to Israel

Iran Bans Grossi From Nuclear Sites, Snips IAEA Cameras After Sensitive Info Leaked to Israel

Tensions between the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran are at an all-time high amid Tehran's allegations of agency complicity in Israeli and US aggression.

The high-ranking official’s comments follow an X post by Foreign Minister Araghchi Friday saying Grossi’s “insistence on visiting” the sites bombed by the US and Israel “under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent.”Iran’s parliament voted to halt collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency this week until such a time that the safety and security of the country’s nuclear activities can be assured.Also this week, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Grossi’s demands for monitoring access to Iran’s uranium doesn’t include any guarantees that this information will not be leaked.Before Israel's June 13 attacks, Iran faced some of the most stringent, daily IAEA checks of its nuclear activities of any country in the world.

