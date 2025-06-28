https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/iran-bans-grossi-from-nuclear-sites-snips-iaea-cameras-after-sensitive-info-leaked-to-israel-1122359072.html
Tensions between the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran are at an all-time high amid Tehran's allegations of agency complicity in Israeli and US aggression.
“We will no longer give Grossi permission to be present at nuclear sites, or install cameras, because we saw information about our sites in documents obtained from the Israeli regime,” Iranian parliament vice speaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei announced Saturday.
The high-ranking official’s comments follow an X post by Foreign Minister Araghchi Friday saying Grossi’s “insistence on visiting” the sites bombed by the US and Israel “under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent.”
Iran’s parliament voted to halt collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency this week until such a time that the safety and security of the country’s nuclear activities can be assured.
Current and former Iranian officials and media have accused Grossi of complicity in the aggression that Israel launched on June 13, one day after the IAEA board of governors passed a politicized resolution falsely accusing Iran of failing to comply with its nuclear obligations. Several days later, Grossi admitted that there was no proof to suggest Iran was building a nuclear weapon – the justification Israel and the US have used to wage their campaigns of aggression.
Also this week, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Grossi’s demands for monitoring access to Iran’s uranium doesn’t include any guarantees that this information will not be leaked.
Before Israel's June 13 attacks, Iran faced some of the most stringent, daily IAEA checks of its nuclear activities of any country in the world.