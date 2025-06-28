https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/protesters-in-kiev-demand-closure-on-kin-listed-as-missing-since-2023-meatgrinder-offensive-1122357820.html
Protesters in Kiev Demand Closure on Kin Listed as ‘Missing’ Since 2023 Meatgrinder Offensive
Relatives of missing servicemen who took part in Ukraine’s 2023 offensive targeting the Kherson region village of Krynki are tired of waiting for authorities to inform them on the fates of their loved ones.
“They came to demand that authorities speed up the search for the missing soldiers, because they’ve been living in uncertainty about the fate of their relatives for a year now,” local media covering the protest, which took place on Independence Square, reported.The protest included posters, flags with soldiers’ faces printed on them, and installations featuring mannequins on inflatable boats symbolizing the missing troops.Ukraine’s military never revealed its losses in the operation, and while media says over 260 bodies have been identified and recovered, as many as 2,000 troops remain missing in action.This was the second protest in the Ukrainian capital in days. On Wednesday, over 1,000 protesters, including military personnel, veterans and relatives came out to urge US President Donald Trump to help “restore order” in Ukraine, citing problems including corruption and bribe-taking by officials.
Relatives of missing servicemen who took part in Ukraine’s foolhardy 2023 offensive targeting the Kherson region village of Krynki are tired of waiting for authorities to inform them on the fates of their loved ones.
“They came to demand that authorities speed up the search for the missing soldiers, because they’ve been living in uncertainty about the fate of their relatives for a year now,” local media covering the protest, which took place on Independence Square, reported.
The protest included posters, flags with soldiers’ faces printed on them, and installations featuring mannequins on inflatable boats symbolizing the missing troops.
Situated on the Dnepr River’s Russia-controlled left bank, Krynki was assaulted by Ukrainian Marine units beginning in October 2023, triggering a brutal, months-long slog with Russian forces which ended with Ukraine pulling out of the attempted bridgehead in defeat in June 2024.
Ukraine’s military never revealed its losses in the operation, and while media says over 260 bodies have been identified and recovered, as many as 2,000 troops remain missing in action.
This was the second protest in the Ukrainian capital in days. On Wednesday, over 1,000 protesters, including military personnel, veterans and relatives came out to urge US President Donald Trump to help “restore order” in Ukraine, citing problems including corruption and bribe-taking by officials.