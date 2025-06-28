International
Ukraine's Wounded Soldiers Deliberately Hooked on OPIOIDS With Gov't Blessing?
Ukraine’s Wounded Soldiers Deliberately Hooked on OPIOIDS With Gov’t Blessing?
A synthetic opioid that is being handed out to wounded Ukrainian soldiers is turning them into addicts, claims activist Oksana Korchynska.
The drug Nalbuphine is being freely distributed near the front under shady circumstances, and Deputy Health Minister Yevhen Honchar is neck-deep in the scheme, says Oksana Korchynska.According to her, Honchar pushed for the drug’s use in frontline zones via paper prescriptions — effectively making it available on demand near combat areas. Elsewhere in the country, it’s supposedly prescription-only via electronic systems. Key AllegationsSide Effects Reported
Svetlana Ekimenko
ukraine's wounded soldiers are being deliberately hooked on synthetic opioids, low morale amid ukraine's armed forces, desertion rampant in ukraine's army
Svetlana Ekimenko
A synthetic opioid that is being handed out to wounded Ukrainian soldiers is turning them into addicts, claims activist Oksana Korchynska.
The drug Nalbuphine is being freely distributed near the front under shady circumstances, and Deputy Health Minister Yevhen Honchar is neck-deep in the scheme, says Oksana Korchynska.
According to her, Honchar pushed for the drug’s use in frontline zones via paper prescriptions — effectively making it available on demand near combat areas.
Elsewhere in the country, it’s supposedly prescription-only via electronic systems.
“This is basically unregulated opioid distribution. Soldiers are coming home addicted, going through withdrawal like it’s heroin,” she fumed.

Key Allegations

Over 2.8 million packs of the drug were sold last year, but only ~5,000 prescriptions were officially logged.
Just 794 prescriptions were properly logged — meaning over 99.9% of sales happened outside the system.
Civilian hospitals are allegedly using the drug too, to cut costs.

Side Effects Reported

Intense withdrawal symptoms: insomnia, muscle pain, panic attacks
Described by some as “heroin-level” withdrawal Korchynska slammed Honchar’s “off-the-charts” cynicism.
