https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/russias-future-lies-in-arctic-development---putin-1122356551.html

Russia's Future Lies in Arctic Development - Putin

Russia's Future Lies in Arctic Development - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia has begun to actively develop the Arctic, where the country's future lies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

2025-06-28T12:16+0000

2025-06-28T12:16+0000

2025-06-28T12:16+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

arctic

development

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122280119_0:194:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_0fd7800d0e5d866c725001f61086d86b.jpg

"Now it is clear that Russia's future lies in the Arctic — among other places and perhaps to an even greater extent — in the development of the Arctic, which we are actively beginning to pursue," Putin said at the opening of Youth Centers in Russia's regions. Russia's Youth Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Saturday of June. The holiday was established by a presidential decree dated May 2, 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/russia-to-test-homegrown-electric-vehicle-atom-on-ice-in-arctic---rosatom-official-1122280409.html

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arctic development, russian president vladimir putin, develop the arctic