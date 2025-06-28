https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/russias-future-lies-in-arctic-development---putin-1122356551.html
Russia's Future Lies in Arctic Development - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia has begun to actively develop the Arctic, where the country's future lies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"Now it is clear that Russia's future lies in the Arctic — among other places and perhaps to an even greater extent — in the development of the Arctic, which we are actively beginning to pursue," Putin said at the opening of Youth Centers in Russia's regions. Russia's Youth Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Saturday of June. The holiday was established by a presidential decree dated May 2, 2023.
"Now it is clear that Russia's future lies in the Arctic — among other places and perhaps to an even greater extent — in the development of the Arctic
, which we are actively beginning to pursue," Putin said at the opening of Youth Centers in Russia's regions.
Russia's Youth Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Saturday of June. The holiday was established by a presidential decree dated May 2, 2023.