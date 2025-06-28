International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/trump-ceasefire-in-gaza-within-next-week-1122353864.html
Trump: Ceasefire in Gaza Within Next Week
Trump: Ceasefire in Gaza Within Next Week
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be be agreed upon within the next week.
2025-06-28T03:41+0000
2025-06-28T03:41+0000
world
donald trump
israel
gaza strip
hamas
middle east
israel-gaza conflict
gaza blockade
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_0:0:2810:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6f307c3c5b58c24212e2ca2562c8a9.jpg
"We think within the next week, we're going to get a ceasefire," Trump told reporters.Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, citing Palestinian movement Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to free the hostages and to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1.On May 19, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing senior Israeli officials, that Israel's Security Cabinet had decided to immediately resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip through existing channels. According to the plan proposed by Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund will deliver humanitarian aid to several points concentrated in the southern Gaza Strip and controlled by the Israeli military, the Financial Times reported. On May 20, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of using humanitarian aid to forcibly displace Palestinians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/trump-says-he-deserves-five-nobel-peace-prizes-1122306369.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33b177975a0e5f235e609c40bc35b62f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza ceasefire, ceasefire in gaza, trump on gaza, israel war on gaza, israel-hamas war, gaza war, gaza conflict
gaza ceasefire, ceasefire in gaza, trump on gaza, israel war on gaza, israel-hamas war, gaza war, gaza conflict

Trump: Ceasefire in Gaza Within Next Week

03:41 GMT 28.06.2025
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaPresident Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2025
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be be agreed upon within the next week.
"We think within the next week, we're going to get a ceasefire," Trump told reporters.
Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, citing Palestinian movement Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to free the hostages and to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1.
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
Americas
Trump Says He Deserves Five Nobel Peace Prizes
21 June, 04:16 GMT
On May 19, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing senior Israeli officials, that Israel's Security Cabinet had decided to immediately resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip through existing channels. According to the plan proposed by Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund will deliver humanitarian aid to several points concentrated in the southern Gaza Strip and controlled by the Israeli military, the Financial Times reported. On May 20, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of using humanitarian aid to forcibly displace Palestinians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала