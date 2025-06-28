https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/trump-ceasefire-in-gaza-within-next-week-1122353864.html

Trump: Ceasefire in Gaza Within Next Week

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be be agreed upon within the next week.

"We think within the next week, we're going to get a ceasefire," Trump told reporters.Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, citing Palestinian movement Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to free the hostages and to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1.On May 19, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing senior Israeli officials, that Israel's Security Cabinet had decided to immediately resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip through existing channels. According to the plan proposed by Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund will deliver humanitarian aid to several points concentrated in the southern Gaza Strip and controlled by the Israeli military, the Financial Times reported. On May 20, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of using humanitarian aid to forcibly displace Palestinians.

