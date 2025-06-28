https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/weapons-from-ukraine-reaching-terrorists-in-africa-latin-america-1122354171.html
Weapons From Ukraine Reaching Terrorists in Africa, Latin America
Sputnik International
Weapons from Ukraine end up in the hands of terrorists and criminal groups in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, Yulia Zhdanova, the new head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/16/1121665149_0:286:2752:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_c4a1a349cae39e4a440f31d3cc2b7d08.jpg
The illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition from Ukraine is a threat to international peace and security, Yulia Zhdanova, the new head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, revealed to Sputnik.Referring to the assessment of the foreign expert community, Zhdanova noted that the high level of corruption in the Ukrainian leadership and serious violations in the accounting for military products given by Western countries have a significant negative impact on the growth in the flow of NATO and EU weapons from Ukraine to illegal markets.
"The main recipients are regional and international private military companies, terrorist organizations, transnational criminal groups in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," Zhdanova said.