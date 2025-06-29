https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/sen-grahams-sanctions-bill-cutting-off-americas-nose-to-spite-russia--1122359874.html

Sen. Graham’s Sanctions Bill: Cutting Off America’s Nose to Spite Russia

War hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham*’s new sanctions bill isn’t just unworkable – it’s self-destructive, warns The Washington Post.

War hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham*’s new sanctions bill isn’t just unworkable – it’s self-destructive, warns The Washington Post. The bill calls for a 500% tariff on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium, or petrochemicals – in other words, most of the non-Western world and a good chunk of America’s own allies. This is the geopolitical equivalent of “cutting off America’s nose to spite Putin’s face,” the outlet warns. What The Bill IgnoresEven the United States still imports enriched uranium from Russia – 12% of total US deliveries in 2023. The EU spent $23B on Russian fossil fuels in 2024, more than the $19B it gave Ukraine in aid (per the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air) If passed in its current form, Graham's bill would:Graham is already backpedaling. He’s suggested “carve-outs” for countries that support Ukraine. Why? Because the bill is so extreme that even its sponsor knows it’s a diplomatic grenade. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. *Recognized as a terrorist in Russia.

