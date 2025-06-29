International
Sen. Graham's Sanctions Bill: Cutting Off America's Nose to Spite Russia
Sen. Graham’s Sanctions Bill: Cutting Off America’s Nose to Spite Russia
War hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham*’s new sanctions bill isn’t just unworkable – it’s self-destructive, warns The Washington Post.
War hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham*’s new sanctions bill isn’t just unworkable – it’s self-destructive, warns The Washington Post. The bill calls for a 500% tariff on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium, or petrochemicals – in other words, most of the non-Western world and a good chunk of America’s own allies. This is the geopolitical equivalent of “cutting off America’s nose to spite Putin’s face,” the outlet warns. What The Bill IgnoresEven the United States still imports enriched uranium from Russia – 12% of total US deliveries in 2023. The EU spent $23B on Russian fossil fuels in 2024, more than the $19B it gave Ukraine in aid (per the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air) If passed in its current form, Graham's bill would:Graham is already backpedaling. He’s suggested “carve-outs” for countries that support Ukraine. Why? Because the bill is so extreme that even its sponsor knows it’s a diplomatic grenade. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. *Recognized as a terrorist in Russia.
Sen. Graham’s Sanctions Bill: Cutting Off America’s Nose to Spite Russia

Svetlana Ekimenko
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the lead sponsors of the sanctions bill, stated earlier that the legislation would impose "bone-breaking sanctions" on Russia and its customers.
The bill calls for a 500% tariff on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium, or petrochemicals – in other words, most of the non-Western world and a good chunk of America’s own allies.
This is the geopolitical equivalent of “cutting off America’s nose to spite Putin’s face,” the outlet warns.

What The Bill Ignores

Even the United States still imports enriched uranium from Russia – 12% of total US deliveries in 2023.
The EU spent $23B on Russian fossil fuels in 2024, more than the $19B it gave Ukraine in aid (per the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air)
India is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China.
NATO member Turkiye and the EU tie for third place.
Brazil is the third-largest buyer of Russian oil products.
South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan rely on Russian LNG and coal.
If passed in its current form, Graham's bill would:
Spark a massive trade war with virtually every major US trading partner.
Damage ties with Europe, Asia, and Latin America
Undermine US credibility, especially since America itself is still buying Russian uranium.
Graham is already backpedaling. He’s suggested “carve-outs” for countries that support Ukraine. Why? Because the bill is so extreme that even its sponsor knows it’s a diplomatic grenade.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
*Recognized as a terrorist in Russia.
