https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/trump-calls-for-stopping-prosecution-of-netanyahu-in-israel-1122359414.html

Trump Calls for Stopping Prosecution of Netanyahu in Israel

Trump Calls for Stopping Prosecution of Netanyahu in Israel

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump called for an end to the prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, saying that the latter has become a victim of a "witch hunt."

2025-06-29T04:28+0000

2025-06-29T04:28+0000

2025-06-29T04:28+0000

world

us

donald trump

israel

corruption

benjamin netanyahu

truth social

palestine-israel conflict

iran-israel row

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119456419_0:0:2505:1409_1920x0_80_0_0_886ba4b260988b2ead67b6a411796d80.jpg

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu," Trump said on Truth Social. "It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure. According to Trump, Netanyahu is currently in the process of negotiating an agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas, which will include the release of hostages. On Thursday, Netanyahu asked the court for a two-week delay in testifying in the trial against him, citing the current situation in the region and the need to devote all his time to solving current problems, including managing the war in Gaza and freeing hostages. The court rejected the request, saying that no basis or arguments were presented for such a decision. In December 2024, the Tel Aviv District Court began hearings in the long-standing cases against the Israeli prime minister. According to the court's order, Netanyahu must testify three times a week, but this schedule has been repeatedly violated for various reasons. Netanyahu is facing several criminal investigations. The most serious charges of bribery are brought in the so-called "Case 4000" concerning lobbying for the country's largest telecommunications group, Bezeq, in exchange for a positive attitude towards Netanyahu on the popular Internet news resource Walla, which is controlled by the company. Charges of fraud and breach of public trust have been brought against Netanyahu in Cases 2000 and 1000. "Case 1000" concerns suspicions of Netanyahu receiving expensive gifts — exclusive cigars and champagne — from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, the total value of which the investigation estimated at almost $300,000. Investigators believe that in exchange for the gifts, Netanyahu lobbied for the personal and business interests of the oligarch. Case 2000 is about the prime minister's attempts to negotiate with the owner of one of the country's largest media groups, Yedioth Ahronoth, to give him favorable coverage in exchange for a law that would restrict the activities of its competitor, the free daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu has previously said that the purpose of the charges was to oust him as prime minister.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/what-to-know-about-israeli-pm-netanyahus-corruption-trial-----1121141891.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netanyahu, israel, bibi's corruption, corruption charges, endless war, us-israel relations, trump-netanyahu talks, trump supports bibi