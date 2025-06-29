https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/trumps-budget-bill-leads-us-into-debt-slavery---musk-1122359730.html
Trump's Budget Bill Leads US Into Debt Slavery - Musk
Trump's Budget Bill Leads US Into Debt Slavery - Musk
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that the United States could end up in debt slavery due to US President Donald Trump's bill on spending and taxes
2025-06-29T04:50+0000
2025-06-29T04:50+0000
2025-06-29T04:50+0000
americas
us
donald trump
elon musk
us congress
bill
taxes
budget
us budget
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106773_0:188:3108:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_01d46a1da1d34b27b4b1522217fa5d6f.jpg
In May, the lower house of the US Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow. "This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!," Musk said on X. Musk has repeatedly criticized Trump's bill in his posts, in particular, he previously noted that as a result, the US budget deficit would grow to $2.5 trillion, and American citizens would face unsustainable debt. According to analysts, the US may be on the brink of default by August if Republicans and Democrats in Congress do not agree on raising the debt ceiling. The issue of raising the borrowing limit has often been used in political disputes within Congress between the two American parties in recent years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/us-senate-approves-trumps-one-big-beautiful-bill---reports-1122359605.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106773_274:0:3005:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b59747775d5c4bd2fa59341718a81a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
stopgap bill, tax bill, trump's bill, budget cuts, budget deficit, doge cuts, debt slavery, budget deficit, doge cuts
stopgap bill, tax bill, trump's bill, budget cuts, budget deficit, doge cuts, debt slavery, budget deficit, doge cuts
Trump's Budget Bill Leads US Into Debt Slavery - Musk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that the United States could end up in debt slavery due to US President Donald Trump's bill on spending and taxes.
In May, the lower house of the US Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow.
"This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!," Musk said on X.
Musk has repeatedly criticized Trump's bill in his posts, in particular, he previously noted that as a result, the US budget deficit would grow to $2.5 trillion, and American citizens would face unsustainable debt.
According to analysts, the US may be on the brink of default by August if Republicans and Democrats in Congress do not agree on raising the debt ceiling. The issue of raising the borrowing limit has often been used in political disputes within Congress between the two American parties in recent years.