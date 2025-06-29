https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/trumps-budget-bill-leads-us-into-debt-slavery---musk-1122359730.html

Trump's Budget Bill Leads US Into Debt Slavery - Musk

US entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that the United States could end up in debt slavery due to US President Donald Trump's bill on spending and taxes

In May, the lower house of the US Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow. "This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!," Musk said on X. Musk has repeatedly criticized Trump's bill in his posts, in particular, he previously noted that as a result, the US budget deficit would grow to $2.5 trillion, and American citizens would face unsustainable debt. According to analysts, the US may be on the brink of default by August if Republicans and Democrats in Congress do not agree on raising the debt ceiling. The issue of raising the borrowing limit has often been used in political disputes within Congress between the two American parties in recent years.

