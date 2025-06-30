https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/azerbaijani-security-forces-unjustly-detained-two-sputnik-journalists-1122367674.html

Azerbaijani Security Forces Unjustly Detain Two Sputnik Journalists

Azerbaijani Security Forces Unjustly Detain Two Sputnik Journalists

Sputnik International

Two employees, head of Sputnik Azerbaijan newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and managing editor Yevgeny Belousov, were detained.

2025-06-30T14:06+0000

2025-06-30T14:06+0000

2025-06-30T14:13+0000

world

azerbaijan

sputnik

russian federal security service (fsb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103383/80/1033838044_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_ca2741b9dc9a7e69cba6da0e0fb1c532.jpg

According to local media reports, they are absurdly accused of being "agents of the FSB." Russian embassy staff were not allowed access to the detainees. Sputnik is attempting to establish contact with the unjustly detained journalists.Sputnik is trying to establish contact with the journalists who have been unjustly detained in Azerbaijan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/azerbaijani-interior-ministry-announces-operation-at-sputniks-office-in-baku-1122366762.html

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

freedom of speech crackdown, azerbaijan sputnik