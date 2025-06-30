Azerbaijani Security Forces Unjustly Detain Two Sputnik Journalists
14:06 GMT 30.06.2025 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 30.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankA screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev/
Subscribe
Two employees, head of Sputnik Azerbaijan newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and managing editor Yevgeny Belousov, were detained.
According to local media reports, they are absurdly accused of being "agents of the FSB."
Russian embassy staff were not allowed access to the detainees. Sputnik is attempting to establish contact with the unjustly detained journalists.
Sputnik is trying to establish contact with the journalists who have been unjustly detained in Azerbaijan.
🚨Azerbaijani security forces UNJUSTLY detained two Sputnik journalists— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 30, 2025
Two employees, head of Sputnik Azerbaijan newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and managing editor Yevgeny Belousov, were detained.
According to local media reports, they are absurdly accused of being "agents of the… pic.twitter.com/dhjEAmHyce