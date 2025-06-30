International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/azerbaijani-security-forces-unjustly-detained-two-sputnik-journalists-1122367674.html
Azerbaijani Security Forces Unjustly Detain Two Sputnik Journalists
Azerbaijani Security Forces Unjustly Detain Two Sputnik Journalists
Two employees, head of Sputnik Azerbaijan newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and managing editor Yevgeny Belousov, were detained.
2025-06-30T14:06+0000
2025-06-30T14:13+0000
According to local media reports, they are absurdly accused of being "agents of the FSB." Russian embassy staff were not allowed access to the detainees. Sputnik is attempting to establish contact with the unjustly detained journalists.Sputnik is trying to establish contact with the journalists who have been unjustly detained in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani Security Forces Unjustly Detain Two Sputnik Journalists

14:06 GMT 30.06.2025 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 30.06.2025)
Two employees, head of Sputnik Azerbaijan newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and managing editor Yevgeny Belousov, were detained.
According to local media reports, they are absurdly accused of being "agents of the FSB."
Russian embassy staff were not allowed access to the detainees. Sputnik is attempting to establish contact with the unjustly detained journalists.
Sputnik is trying to establish contact with the journalists who have been unjustly detained in Azerbaijan.
Moscow Summons Azerbaijani Ambassador Over Unlawful Detention of Russian Journalists
10:15 GMT
Chats
