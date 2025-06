https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/carney-trump-agree-to-try-to-reach-trade-deal-by-july-21-1122364115.html

Carney, Trump Agree to Try to Reach Trade Deal by July 21

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump have agreed to resume trade talks to reach a deal by July 21, the Department of Finance Canada announced.

Canada has also rescinded its digital services tax on US tech firms to advance trade talks with the United States, the Department of Finance announced."Prime Minister Carney and President Trump have agreed that parties will resume negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025," the department said in a statement.

