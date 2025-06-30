https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/n-koreas-kim-jong-un-meets-with-russian-culture-minister-1122365863.html
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Meets With Russian Culture Minister
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Meets With Russian Culture Minister
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The meeting took place at the Party Central Committee headquarters on Sunday, with the visit of the Russian Culture Ministry's delegation coinciding with the first anniversary of the strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia, the report said. Kim highlighted the importance of exchanges, especially in culture and art, for strengthening the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries. The North Korean leader also called for expanding cooperation in these areas, KCNA reported. Lyubimova announced her arrival in North Korea on Saturday. She laid flowers at the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang, honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Korea in World War II. Later, she said that the culture ministers of Russia and North Korea had signed a cooperation plan for 2025-2027.
