https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/n-koreas-kim-jong-un-meets-with-russian-culture-minister-1122365863.html

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Meets With Russian Culture Minister

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Meets With Russian Culture Minister

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. 30.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-30T06:44+0000

2025-06-30T06:44+0000

2025-06-30T06:44+0000

world

kim jong un

russia

north korea

korean central news agency (kcna)

pyongyang

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122365843_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_f46fe218d8b3bc777ce74faf8a483afb.jpg

The meeting took place at the Party Central Committee headquarters on Sunday, with the visit of the Russian Culture Ministry's delegation coinciding with the first anniversary of the strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia, the report said. Kim highlighted the importance of exchanges, especially in culture and art, for strengthening the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries. The North Korean leader also called for expanding cooperation in these areas, KCNA reported. Lyubimova announced her arrival in North Korea on Saturday. She laid flowers at the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang, honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Korea in World War II. Later, she said that the culture ministers of Russia and North Korea had signed a cooperation plan for 2025-2027.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/russia-and-north-korea-agree-to-expand-cooperation-in-education-1122255973.html

russia

north korea

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kim jong un, russia, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), pyongyang