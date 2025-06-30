International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/nato-must-come-to-agreement-with-russia-to-avoid-new-arms-race---orban-1122368255.html
NATO Must Come to Agreement With Russia to Avoid New Arms Race - Orban
NATO Must Come to Agreement With Russia to Avoid New Arms Race - Orban
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will have to come to an agreement with Russia in order to avoid a new arms race, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
2025-06-30T17:01+0000
2025-06-30T17:01+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
viktor orban
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
There is a majority of states forming in NATO that believes that any conflict between the alliance and Russia will lead to a third world war and must be avoided, Orban added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/scott-ritter-nato-summit-turned-into-a-farce-by-trumps-big-ego-1122344399.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato shpwdown, orban nato, russia-nato clash, russia-nato arms race
russia-nato shpwdown, orban nato, russia-nato clash, russia-nato arms race

NATO Must Come to Agreement With Russia to Avoid New Arms Race - Orban

17:01 GMT 30.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will have to come to an agreement with Russia in order to avoid a new arms race, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"Sooner or later, NATO... will have to negotiate with Russia on how much we will spend on military spending, because otherwise the sky will be the limit. So we need to avoid an arms race. We need to strengthen, but we must avoid an arms race. And it will not work out otherwise, except for us, the West, to come to an agreement with Russia," Orban told the media.
Heads of NATO states pose for a family photo at the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the Hague, - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Trump Stole the Show at NATO's Otherwise Flop of a Summit
26 June, 17:20 GMT
There is a majority of states forming in NATO that believes that any conflict between the alliance and Russia will lead to a third world war and must be avoided, Orban added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала