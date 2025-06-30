https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/nato-must-come-to-agreement-with-russia-to-avoid-new-arms-race---orban-1122368255.html
NATO Must Come to Agreement With Russia to Avoid New Arms Race - Orban
There is a majority of states forming in NATO that believes that any conflict between the alliance and Russia will lead to a third world war and must be avoided, Orban added.
There is a majority of states forming in NATO that believes that any conflict between the alliance and Russia will lead to a third world war and must be avoided, Orban added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will have to come to an agreement with Russia in order to avoid a new arms race, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"Sooner or later, NATO... will have to negotiate with Russia on how much we will spend on military spending, because otherwise the sky will be the limit. So we need to avoid an arms race. We need to strengthen, but we must avoid an arms race. And it will not work out otherwise, except for us, the West, to come to an agreement with Russia," Orban told the media.
There is a majority of states forming in NATO that believes that any conflict between the alliance and Russia will lead to a third world war and must be avoided, Orban added.