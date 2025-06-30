https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/nato-must-come-to-agreement-with-russia-to-avoid-new-arms-race---orban-1122368255.html

NATO Must Come to Agreement With Russia to Avoid New Arms Race - Orban

NATO Must Come to Agreement With Russia to Avoid New Arms Race - Orban

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will have to come to an agreement with Russia in order to avoid a new arms race, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

2025-06-30T17:01+0000

2025-06-30T17:01+0000

2025-06-30T17:01+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

viktor orban

russia

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

There is a majority of states forming in NATO that believes that any conflict between the alliance and Russia will lead to a third world war and must be avoided, Orban added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/scott-ritter-nato-summit-turned-into-a-farce-by-trumps-big-ego-1122344399.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato shpwdown, orban nato, russia-nato clash, russia-nato arms race