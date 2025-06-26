https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/scott-ritter-nato-summit-turned-into-a-farce-by-trumps-big-ego-1122344399.html

Scott Ritter: Trump Stole the Show at NATO's Otherwise Flop of a Summit

Scott Ritter: Trump Stole the Show at NATO's Otherwise Flop of a Summit

Sputnik International

The NATO summit at The Hague has come and gone, with little to show for it except a couple media soundbites and a push for more spending. Sputnik asked former US Marine Corps intelligence officer to sum up the event.

2025-06-26T17:20+0000

2025-06-26T17:20+0000

2025-06-26T17:38+0000

analysis

scott ritter

mark rutte

donald trump

nato

russia

the hague

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122344979_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_322d98570ddb5e3cc443c052b5474c02.jpg

“This was a farcical summit. It was an exercise in narcissism management,” Ritter said, commenting on the gathering that’s likely to be best remembered for NATO chief Rutte’s comments referring to Trump as “daddy” and the US president's bombastic statements.The alliance’s 5% of GDP on defense commitment was “purely political” spectacle, Ritter added, noting that “when you lack a defense industry to execute that plan, it’s meaningless.”On top of that is the fact that Europe doesn’t actually face any real threats from external state actors, apart from the “artificial construct of certain political elites in the NATO alliance who are in search of enemies” trying to paint Russia as such “to justify their continued existence.”The real “threat,” Ritter says, is the challenges to and toppling of Europe’s governments by national movements demanding more of a focus on national revival.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/germanys-5-of-gdp-defense-spending-goal-to-be-war-ready-will-ruin-economy---expert-1122291473.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/european-officials-annoyed-by-nato-chiefs-sucking-up-to-trump-at-nato-summit---report-1122339182.html

russia

the hague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what happened at the nato summit, nato summit summary, what is the big takeaway of the nato summit