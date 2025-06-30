https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/serbian-protesters-claim-blocking-traffic-interchanges-in-18-cities-nationwide-1122364490.html

Serbian Protesters Claim Blocking Traffic Interchanges in 18 Cities Nationwide

Student protesters in Serbia reported blocking roads and traffic interchanges in 18 cities in the country on Monday night.

On Saturday evening, the ultimatum expired that student protesters and opposition supporters issued to the authorities on June 25, demanding that they set a date for early parliamentary elections and remove the tent city of the president's supporters in front of the Serbian parliament, the Assembly. On Sunday, they added a third demand — the release of all detained participants in the protest action from June 28 to 29. On their social networks and on a website dedicated to the protests, the students listed 24 locations in Belgrade where they blocked traffic until their demands were met, and 18 cities in Serbia from Subotica in the north to Zajecar in the southeast of the country, where they set up pickets on roads and interchanges. Government agencies have not yet issued a statement on this matter; on social networks, protesters are distributing videos of blocked roads, often using garbage containers and other improvised materials. Earlier, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that 48 interior ministry employees had been injured during the riots in Belgrade on Sunday night, and 77 people had been detained. According to Dacic, 22 people sought emergency medical care, two of them with serious injuries. Radio and Television of Serbia reported the detention of eight more suspects in crimes against the constitutional order on Sunday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that no fatalities during the riots in Belgrade on Sunday night was "only a miracle." Protesting students and opposition supporters threw firecrackers and various objects at a police cordon near the park in front of the Serbian presidential administration on Saturday evening, and heavily equipped police used tear gas, batons and pushed the crowd back. According to police director Dragan Vasiljevic, the police were forced to use physical force after demonstrators tried to break through the cordon for 5-6 minutes. The Serbian Interior Ministry reported on Saturday that a protest in Belgrade demanding early parliamentary elections had gathered 36,000 participants. Protesters in Belgrade called for the destruction of Serbia in a civil war, the parliament's speaker and former prime minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday night.

