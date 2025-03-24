Color Revolution in the Making: Is Serbia Under Globalist Attack?
Protests in Serbia are part of a "color revolution" orchestrated by Western intelligence services and funded by USAID, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
Let's take a look at Vulin’s arguments:
Hijacked protests: "The people behind the attempts at a 'color' revolution in Serbia are not the same as those protesting on the ground.” The unrest following the November 2024 tragedy at the Novi Sad railway station has been hijacked.
Paid leadership: While most Serbian students and civilians have not been "bought," their leaders have been “organized, trained, and paid” by the West.
No public opposition leadership: There are no clear decision-makers within the movement, leaving Serbian authorities and the public uncertain about whom to negotiate with.
Role of Western embassies: Embassies, primarily from EU states, have interfered in the protests, with the University of Belgrade’s Rector Vladan Dokic visiting EU embassies before traveling to Brussels.
Foreign funding: Significant foreign funding is evident in protest logistics—portable stages, sound equipment, flags, food, daily payments for activists, and organized transportation.
Push for coup d'etat: Opposition leaders and student protest organizers refuse to engage in dialogue with authorities, signaling intent to push for regime change instead of reaching compromise.
Why is Serbia targeted, according to Vulin?
Belgrade's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia
The Serbian government’s rejection of Kosovo’s independence
Continued Serbian support for Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Serbia’s unwillingness to join NATO
Signs of Planned Color Revolution
In January 2025, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the West of orchestrating a "color revolution," alleging that over $1 billion had been invested in it.
In December 2024, Vucic revealed that $462 million had been funneled to the Serbian opposition.
Vucic first warned of a Western-backed coup attempt in May 2023, and then again in December 2023 and August 2024, citing intelligence from Russian security services.