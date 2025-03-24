International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/color-revolution-in-the-making-is-serbia-under-globalist-attack--1121679026.html
Color Revolution in the Making: Is Serbia Under Globalist Attack?
Color Revolution in the Making: Is Serbia Under Globalist Attack?
Sputnik International
Protests in Serbia are part of a "color revolution" orchestrated by Western intelligence services and funded by USAID, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
2025-03-24T13:16+0000
2025-03-24T13:16+0000
world
europe
aleksandar vulin
aleksandar vucic
serbia
belgrade
brussels
european union (eu)
nato
usaid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119714698_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0664e28ccf5ab67d032cfa06a4bd64.jpg
Let's take a look at Vulin’s arguments:Why is Serbia targeted, according to Vulin?Signs of Planned Color RevolutionIn January 2025, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the West of orchestrating a "color revolution," alleging that over $1 billion had been invested in it.In December 2024, Vucic revealed that $462 million had been funneled to the Serbian opposition.Vucic first warned of a Western-backed coup attempt in May 2023, and then again in December 2023 and August 2024, citing intelligence from Russian security services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/serbia-will-not-join-nato-or-csto---deputy-prime-minister-vulin-1121676499.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/situation-in-serbia-unaffected-by-usaid-funding-cuts-yet---deputy-prime-minister-1121671056.html
serbia
belgrade
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119714698_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2f286e623f6289ec2ab316964f5a329f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbian protests, alexandar vucic, usaid, foreign meddling in serbia, alexandar vulin, color revolution in serbia, eu meddling in serbia's affairs
serbian protests, alexandar vucic, usaid, foreign meddling in serbia, alexandar vulin, color revolution in serbia, eu meddling in serbia's affairs

Color Revolution in the Making: Is Serbia Under Globalist Attack?

13:16 GMT 24.03.2025
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicPeople attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2025
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Protests in Serbia are part of a "color revolution" orchestrated by Western intelligence services and funded by USAID, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
Let's take a look at Vulin’s arguments:
Hijacked protests: "The people behind the attempts at a 'color' revolution in Serbia are not the same as those protesting on the ground.” The unrest following the November 2024 tragedy at the Novi Sad railway station has been hijacked.
Paid leadership: While most Serbian students and civilians have not been "bought," their leaders have been “organized, trained, and paid” by the West.
No public opposition leadership: There are no clear decision-makers within the movement, leaving Serbian authorities and the public uncertain about whom to negotiate with.
Role of Western embassies: Embassies, primarily from EU states, have interfered in the protests, with the University of Belgrade’s Rector Vladan Dokic visiting EU embassies before traveling to Brussels.
Foreign funding: Significant foreign funding is evident in protest logistics—portable stages, sound equipment, flags, food, daily payments for activists, and organized transportation.
Push for coup d'etat: Opposition leaders and student protest organizers refuse to engage in dialogue with authorities, signaling intent to push for regime change instead of reaching compromise.
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2025
World
Serbia Will Not Join NATO or CSTO - Deputy Prime Minister Vulin
03:53 GMT
Why is Serbia targeted, according to Vulin?
Belgrade's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia
The Serbian government’s rejection of Kosovo’s independence
Continued Serbian support for Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Serbia’s unwillingness to join NATO

Signs of Planned Color Revolution

In January 2025, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the West of orchestrating a "color revolution," alleging that over $1 billion had been invested in it.
In December 2024, Vucic revealed that $462 million had been funneled to the Serbian opposition.
Vucic first warned of a Western-backed coup attempt in May 2023, and then again in December 2023 and August 2024, citing intelligence from Russian security services.
Tens of thousands gather in front of the Serbian parliament during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2025
World
Situation in Serbia Unaffected by USAID Funding Cuts Yet - Deputy Prime Minister
Yesterday, 02:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала