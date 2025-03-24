https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/color-revolution-in-the-making-is-serbia-under-globalist-attack--1121679026.html

Color Revolution in the Making: Is Serbia Under Globalist Attack?

Protests in Serbia are part of a "color revolution" orchestrated by Western intelligence services and funded by USAID, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

Let's take a look at Vulin’s arguments:Why is Serbia targeted, according to Vulin?Signs of Planned Color RevolutionIn January 2025, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the West of orchestrating a "color revolution," alleging that over $1 billion had been invested in it.In December 2024, Vucic revealed that $462 million had been funneled to the Serbian opposition.Vucic first warned of a Western-backed coup attempt in May 2023, and then again in December 2023 and August 2024, citing intelligence from Russian security services.

