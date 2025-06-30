https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/un-report-exposes-torture-of-russian-pows-in-ukraine-1122367314.html
UN Report Exposes Torture of Russian POWs in Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers have executed at least 26 Russian military personnel, either taken prisoner or wounded on the battlefield since February 2022, according to a report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
Furthermore, more than half of the Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, whom the UN spoke with from December 2024 to May 2025, were subjected to torture. At least 170 prisoners in Ukraine have been tortured since February 2022, allegedly for "collaborating" with Russia, according to the report.
