Azerbaijani Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Over Baku's Unfriendly Actions

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with unfriendly actions of Baku and illegal detention of Russian journalists, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced an "operation" at the office of the Sputnik news agency in Baku, adding that the office still does not have connection with Moscow. Later in the day, the office said that two Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh, head of the editorial board of Sputnik Azerbaijan, and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov had been detained by Azerbaijani security forces in Baku on absurd charges.According to local media reports, they are accused of being "agents of the FSB."Russian embassy staff were not allowed access to the detainees.
baku actions against sputnik, azerbaijan sputnik, russia azerbaijan ties
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with unfriendly actions of Baku and illegal detention of Russian journalists, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced an "operation" at the office of the Sputnik news agency in Baku, adding that the office still does not have connection with Moscow. Later in the day, the office said that two Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh, head of the editorial board of Sputnik Azerbaijan, and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov had been detained by Azerbaijani security forces in Baku on absurd charges.
According to local media reports, they are accused of being "agents of the FSB."
Russian embassy staff were not allowed access to the detainees.
