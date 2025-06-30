“However, no temporary scheme was proposed. We are working while waiting for it, hoping that the agreements will be fulfilled. Suddenly, Azerbaijani security forces entered the editorial office and took the leadership of our department, treating them like 'FSB officers,' with hands twisted behind their backs and heads bowed, as if they were terrorists. Everything looks like a deliberate move to worsen interstate relations. We hope this is one of those cases, as Putin once put it, where 'the middle level is acting on its own.' The relationship between the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan does not suggest anything like this," Kiselev emphasized.