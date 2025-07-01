https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/russia-flaunts-cutting-edge-radone-o-anti-drone-system-1122370840.html

Russia Flaunts Cutting-Edge Radone-O Anti-Drone System

Russia Flaunts Cutting-Edge Radone-O Anti-Drone System

Sputnik International

The Radon-O integrated counter-drone complex includes several modules designed to detect, track, capture and neutralize enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

2025-07-01T09:11+0000

2025-07-01T09:11+0000

2025-07-01T09:11+0000

military

military & intelligence

russia

rostec

drone warfare

drone war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1b/1122140587_0:0:3044:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc15854c6e6a6209cbe8b963d984d2e.jpg

▪️ “Bug” radar moduleDesigned to determine the coordinates of low-flying targets, including small UAVs.▪️ “Terney-M” moduleConducts real-time radio monitoring of the controlled area under any weather conditions and at any time of day.▪️ “Neman” video analysis moduleDeals with electro-optical detection, tracking, and classification of moving objects at distances of up to several kilometers.▪️ “Dvina-50” counter-drone subsystemGenerates jamming signals to tackle enemy quadcopter-type UAVs with a takeoff weight of up to 5 kg.Developed by the Russian state corporation Rostec, the Radon-O is currently deployed at critical infrastructure facilities and used by security forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russia-plans-to-deploy-over-100-satellites-for-drone-control---roscosmos-head-1122185112.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian anti-drone systems, russian military-industrial complex, russian anti-drone weapons, russian rostec