Russia Flaunts Cutting-Edge Radone-O Anti-Drone System
The Radon-O integrated counter-drone complex includes several modules designed to detect, track, capture and neutralize enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
▪️ "Bug" radar module
Designed to determine the coordinates of low-flying targets, including small UAVs.
▪️ "Terney-M" module
Conducts real-time radio monitoring of the controlled area under any weather conditions and at any time of day.
▪️ "Neman" video analysis module
Deals with electro-optical detection, tracking, and classification of moving objects at distances of up to several kilometers.
▪️ "Dvina-50" counter-drone subsystem
Generates jamming signals to tackle enemy quadcopter-type UAVs with a takeoff weight of up to 5 kg.
Developed by the Russian state corporation Rostec, the Radon-O is currently deployed at critical infrastructure facilities and used by security forces.
Designed to determine the coordinates of low-flying targets, including small UAVs.
Conducts real-time radio monitoring of the controlled area under any weather conditions and at any time of day.
▪️ “Neman” video analysis module
Deals with electro-optical detection, tracking, and classification of moving objects at distances of up to several kilometers.
▪️ “Dvina-50” counter-drone subsystem
Generates jamming signals to tackle enemy quadcopter-type UAVs with a takeoff weight of up to 5 kg.
Developed by the Russian state corporation Rostec, the Radon-O is currently deployed at critical infrastructure facilities and used by security forces.