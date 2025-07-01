https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/seven-people-detained-at-sputnik-azerbaijan-office-in-baku---azerbaijani-interior-ministry-1122371063.html

Seven People Detained at Sputnik Azerbaijan Office in Baku - Azerbaijani Interior Ministry

Seven people were detained as a result of an 'operation' at Sputnik Azerbaijan editorial office in Baku, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said.

Seven people were detained as a result of an 'operation' at Sputnik Azerbaijan editorial office in Baku, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said. The charges against the detained journalists have not been filed, and access of the consular staff to the employees has not been secured, a spokesperson for the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group has said. The work of Sputnik Azerbaijan's office in Baku has been blocked, the spokesperson added. There are Azerbaijani citizens among the detained employees of Sputnik's bureau in Baku."Rossiya Segodnya is deeply concerned about the detention in Baku of two Russian citizens, the executives of Sputnik Azerbaijan. Several editorial staff members, citizens of Azerbaijan, were also detained along with them," the media group said.On Monday, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced an "operation" at the office of the Sputnik Azerbaijan in Baku. Later in the day, the office said that two Russian journalists - Igor Kartavykh, the head of the editorial board of Sputnik Azerbaijan, and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov - had been detained by Azerbaijani security forces in Baku on absurd charges. A Ruptly employee, an editor who was in Azerbaijan on a private visit, was also detained later on Monday.According to the information the media group has, a search was conducted in the apartment of Kartavykh, with computer equipment seized. "It should be noted that Igor Kartavykh's health is of particular concern. He requires medication, including insulin," the media group said.

