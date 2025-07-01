International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian UAV Bombs Filled With Banned Agent Chloropicrin Found in DPR - Russia's FSB
Ukrainian UAV Bombs Filled With Banned Agent Chloropicrin Found in DPR - Russia's FSB
A Ukrainian Armed Forces cache of homemade bombs for drones filled with banned chemical warfare agent chloropicrin discovered in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
Based on this fact, the Investigative Department of the FSB has opened a criminal case on the grounds of the article on the development, production, accumulation, acquisition or sale of weapons of mass destruction of Russia's criminal code, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/terror-tactic-what-is-ukraines-special-chemical-belt--1121291758.html
ukraine war crimes, ukraine chemical weapons, ukraine chemical weapons prohibition, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis
ukraine war crimes, ukraine chemical weapons, ukraine chemical weapons prohibition, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis

Ukrainian UAV Bombs Filled With Banned Agent Chloropicrin Found in DPR - Russia's FSB

07:11 GMT 01.07.2025
© SputnikA screenshot of a video in which the Russian military shows chemical weapons used by Ukrainian forces.
A screenshot of a video in which the Russian military shows chemical weapons used by Ukrainian forces.
© Sputnik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian Armed Forces cache of homemade bombs for drones filled with banned chemical warfare agent chloropicrin discovered in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Ministry of Defense, discovered a cache of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ... [in] the Donetsk People's Republic containing improvised explosive devices intended for dropping from UAVs, loaded with explosives (plastic explosives) and the combat poison chloropicrin, which is prohibited for use as a means of warfare by the International Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the FSB said in a statement.
BIOHAZARD - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2024
World
Terror Tactic: What is Ukraine’s Special Chemical Belt?
28 December 2024, 14:12 GMT
Based on this fact, the Investigative Department of the FSB has opened a criminal case on the grounds of the article on the development, production, accumulation, acquisition or sale of weapons of mass destruction of Russia's criminal code, the statement read.
