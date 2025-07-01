https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/ukrainian-uav-bombs-filled-with-banned-agent-chloropicrin-found-in-dpr---russias-fsb-1122370564.html
Ukrainian UAV Bombs Filled With Banned Agent Chloropicrin Found in DPR - Russia's FSB
A Ukrainian Armed Forces cache of homemade bombs for drones filled with banned chemical warfare agent chloropicrin discovered in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
Based on this fact, the Investigative Department of the FSB has opened a criminal case on the grounds of the article on the development, production, accumulation, acquisition or sale of weapons of mass destruction of Russia's criminal code, the statement read.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Ministry of Defense, discovered a cache of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ... [in] the Donetsk People's Republic containing improvised explosive devices intended for dropping from UAVs, loaded with explosives (plastic explosives) and the combat poison chloropicrin, which is prohibited for use as a means of warfare by the International Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the FSB said in a statement.
