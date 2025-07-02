https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/elon-musk-praises-trump-for-global-conflict-resolutions-despite-clashing-over-spending-bill-1122383308.html

Elon Musk Praises Trump for Global Conflict Resolutions Despite Clashing Over Spending Bill

US entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump for resolving "several serious conflicts around the world," after receiving criticism from the US leader.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump threatened to unleash DOGE on Musk, following the billionaire's latest sharp criticism of the One Big Beautiful Bill currently under consideration in Congress. Musk responded to Trump's statement by saying on X that he would refrain from escalating the situation, despite his strong desire to do so. The lower house of the US Congress in May advanced Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which cuts federal spending but simultaneously provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow. Musk has repeatedly criticized Trump's bill on social media. He said, in particular, that the bill would drive the US's budget deficit up to $2.5 trillion and push American citizens into debt. According to analysts, the United States may be on the verge of default by August if Republicans and Democrats in Congress do not agree on raising the debt ceiling. The issue of raising the borrowing limit has often been used in political disputes within Congress between the two US parties in recent years. On Tuesday, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said that US President Donald Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, as did anyone who would help resolve the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

