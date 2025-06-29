International
Musk Calls Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Political Suicide for Republicans
08:20 GMT 29.06.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciElon Musk attends a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks, is a political suicide for the Republican party of the United States.
"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said on X.
Musk also posted the results of opinion polls on the issue. According to them, the majority of the US citizens quizzed believe that Trump's bill will increase the budget deficit.
Earlier in the day, NBC News reported that the US Senate had approved Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" by a majority vote.
In May, the lower house of the US Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow.
Musk has repeatedly criticized Trump's bill in his posts, in particular, he previously noted that as a result, the US budget deficit would grow to $2.5 trillion, and American citizens would face unsustainable debt.
