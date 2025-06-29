https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/musk-calls-trumps-one-big-beautiful-bill-political-suicide-for-republicans-1122361319.html
Musk Calls Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Political Suicide for Republicans
Musk Calls Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Political Suicide for Republicans
Sputnik International
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks, is a political suicide for the Republican party of the United States.
2025-06-29T08:20+0000
2025-06-29T08:20+0000
2025-06-29T08:20+0000
americas
us
donald trump
elon musk
republican party
tax
us budget
budget
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122184652_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_28d358fde76c2101b867ce68a6f07c2c.jpg
"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said on X. Musk also posted the results of opinion polls on the issue. According to them, the majority of the US citizens quizzed believe that Trump's bill will increase the budget deficit. Earlier in the day, NBC News reported that the US Senate had approved Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" by a majority vote. In May, the lower house of the US Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow. Musk has repeatedly criticized Trump's bill in his posts, in particular, he previously noted that as a result, the US budget deficit would grow to $2.5 trillion, and American citizens would face unsustainable debt.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/trumps-budget-bill-leads-us-into-debt-slavery---musk-1122359730.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122184652_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb3eaa02a6b59a4d91bf71de56a2402.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us billionaire entrepreneur elon musk, us president donald trump, republican party of the united states, federal spending, tax breaks
us billionaire entrepreneur elon musk, us president donald trump, republican party of the united states, federal spending, tax breaks
Musk Calls Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Political Suicide for Republicans
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks, is a political suicide for the Republican party of the United States.
"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said on X.
Musk also posted the results of opinion polls on the issue. According to them, the majority of the US citizens quizzed believe that Trump's bill will increase the budget deficit.
Earlier in the day, NBC News reported that the US Senate had approved Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" by a majority vote.
In May, the lower house of the US Congress passed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which cuts federal spending but at the same time provides serious tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow.
Musk has repeatedly criticized
Trump's bill in his posts, in particular, he previously noted that as a result, the US budget deficit would grow to $2.5 trillion, and American citizens would face unsustainable debt.