Iran Cuts Off IAEA Over Nuclear Safety Concerns, Labels Agency 'Servant of Israel'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a decree on the suspension of the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.
Last week, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iranian authorities had issued a law suspending the country's cooperation with the IAEA. The lawmaker called the agency Israel's "protector and servant," arguing that it was impossible to continue cooperation with the IAEA until the safety of Iran's nuclear facilities was ensured.
