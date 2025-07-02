https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/iran-cuts-off-iaea-over-nuclear-safety-concerns-labels-agency-servant-of-israel-1122383851.html

Iran Cuts Off IAEA Over Nuclear Safety Concerns, Labels Agency 'Servant of Israel'

Iran Cuts Off IAEA Over Nuclear Safety Concerns, Labels Agency 'Servant of Israel'

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a decree on the suspension of the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

2025-07-02T09:42+0000

2025-07-02T09:42+0000

2025-07-02T09:42+0000

world

mideast

middle east conflict

iran-israel row

us-iran relations

iran nuclear deal

iran

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg

Last week, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iranian authorities had issued a law suspending the country's cooperation with the IAEA. The lawmaker called the agency Israel's "protector and servant," arguing that it was impossible to continue cooperation with the IAEA until the safety of Iran's nuclear facilities was ensured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-what-was-hit-and-what-is-left-1122327441.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-israel row, iran nuclear deal, iran nukes, iran nuclear objects, iranian nuclear program