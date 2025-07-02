https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/israel-agrees-to-necessary-conditions-to-finalize-60-day-ceasefire-in-gaza-strip---trump-1122376282.html
Israel Agrees to 'Necessary Conditions' to Finalize 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza Strip - Trump
Sputnik International
Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" to finalize the 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the Tuesday meeting with US representatives, US President Donald Trump said.
"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Israel Agrees to 'Necessary Conditions' to Finalize 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza Strip - Trump
