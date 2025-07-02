https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-calls-on-baku-to-take-steps-to-return-relations-to-strategic-alliance-1122384846.html

Russia Calls on Baku to Take Steps to Return Relations to Strategic Alliance

Russia calls on Azerbaijan to take measures to return the countries' relations to the level of strategic alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Issues arising in relations between the two countries must be resolved in a partnership manner through political and diplomatic channels, the spokeswoman said.Additionally, the spokeswoman said that Moscow expects those wishing to ruin relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will refrain from provocative steps.

