Russia Calls on Baku to Take Steps to Return Relations to Strategic Alliance
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Azerbaijan to take measures to return the countries' relations to the level of strategic alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We certainly call on the Azerbaijani side to take measures to return to the level of interstate relations that is formulated in official documents. Let me remind you that this is the level of strategic alliance," Zakharova told a briefing.
Issues arising in relations between the two countries must be resolved in a partnership manner through political and diplomatic channels, the spokeswoman said.
"We, of course, also requested the opportunity for employees of the consular department of the embassy to visit Russian citizens. Alas, we have been literally in touch all this time, in an online format, with our embassy, the Russian ambassador ... Unfortunately, at the moment, the opportunity for Russian citizens, including journalists from Russian media, to visit has not been provided," Zakharova said, adding that Russian citizens visiting Azerbaijan should take into account the current situation.
Yesterday, 14:22 GMT
Additionally, the spokeswoman said that Moscow expects those wishing to ruin relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will refrain from provocative steps.