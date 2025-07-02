International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-calls-on-baku-to-take-steps-to-return-relations-to-strategic-alliance-1122384846.html
Russia Calls on Baku to Take Steps to Return Relations to Strategic Alliance
Russia Calls on Baku to Take Steps to Return Relations to Strategic Alliance
Sputnik International
Russia calls on Azerbaijan to take measures to return the countries' relations to the level of strategic alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2025-07-02T11:35+0000
2025-07-02T11:35+0000
world
russia
azerbaijan
sputnik
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
Issues arising in relations between the two countries must be resolved in a partnership manner through political and diplomatic channels, the spokeswoman said.Additionally, the spokeswoman said that Moscow expects those wishing to ruin relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will refrain from provocative steps.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/azeri-securitys-actions-against-sputnik-office-in-baku-groundless-1122373651.html
russia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-azerbaijan ties, russia-azerbaijan relations, russian foreign policy, russian policy post-soviet
russia-azerbaijan ties, russia-azerbaijan relations, russian foreign policy, russian policy post-soviet

Russia Calls on Baku to Take Steps to Return Relations to Strategic Alliance

11:35 GMT 02.07.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Azerbaijan to take measures to return the countries' relations to the level of strategic alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We certainly call on the Azerbaijani side to take measures to return to the level of interstate relations that is formulated in official documents. Let me remind you that this is the level of strategic alliance," Zakharova told a briefing.
Issues arising in relations between the two countries must be resolved in a partnership manner through political and diplomatic channels, the spokeswoman said.
"We, of course, also requested the opportunity for employees of the consular department of the embassy to visit Russian citizens. Alas, we have been literally in touch all this time, in an online format, with our embassy, ​​the Russian ambassador ... Unfortunately, at the moment, the opportunity for Russian citizens, including journalists from Russian media, to visit has not been provided," Zakharova said, adding that Russian citizens visiting Azerbaijan should take into account the current situation.
A screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2025
World
Azeri Security's Actions Against Sputnik Office in Baku Groundless
Yesterday, 14:22 GMT
Additionally, the spokeswoman said that Moscow expects those wishing to ruin relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will refrain from provocative steps.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала