Azeri Security's Actions Against Sputnik Office in Baku Groundless
Azeri Security's Actions Against Sputnik Office in Baku Groundless
Sputnik International
The Rossiya Segodnya media group told Sputnik on Tuesday that the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces in Baku against Sputnik Azerbaijan employees were groundless.
On Monday afternoon, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said it was carrying out an "operation" at Sputnik Azerbaijan's office. The news agency's head office in Moscow said it lost contact with the staffers in Baku. Later in the day, the head office said that Azeri security crews detained Sputnik Azerbaijan's head of newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov. According to reports in local Azeri media, the two men were suspected of allegedly being covert agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Later on Monday, a staffer of the Ruptly video news agency, who was in Baku on a private visit, was also detained. In February, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced its intention to ban Sputnik's activities in the republic. Sputnik editorial office says it has not since received any official notifications banning its work in Azerbaijan, and that a dialogue was underway between the foreign ministries of both countries to try resolve possible disagreements.
14:22 GMT 01.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya media group told Sputnik on Tuesday that the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces in Baku against Sputnik Azerbaijan employees were groundless.
"These actions have no grounds in fact," the media group said.
On Monday afternoon, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said it was carrying out an "operation" at Sputnik Azerbaijan's office. The news agency's head office in Moscow said it lost contact with the staffers in Baku. Later in the day, the head office said that Azeri security crews detained Sputnik Azerbaijan's head of newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov. According to reports in local Azeri media, the two men were suspected of allegedly being covert agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Later on Monday, a staffer of the Ruptly video news agency, who was in Baku on a private visit, was also detained.
In February, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced its intention to ban Sputnik's activities in the republic. Sputnik editorial office says it has not since received any official notifications banning its work in Azerbaijan, and that a dialogue was underway between the foreign ministries of both countries to try resolve possible disagreements.
