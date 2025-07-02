International
Russia Warns: EU Militarization Forces Strategic Shift in Moscow's Defense Policy
Russia Warns: EU Militarization Forces Strategic Shift in Moscow's Defense Policy
The militarization of the European Union fundamentally changes Russia's attitude towards it, which Moscow takes into account while developing military sector, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.
If the EU creates an organization like NATO, Russia will have to deal with a new military structure that will directly pose a threat to Moscow, the deputy foreign minister added.
Russia Warns: EU Militarization Forces Strategic Shift in Moscow's Defense Policy

09:21 GMT 02.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The militarization of the European Union fundamentally changes Russia's attitude towards it, which Moscow takes into account while developing military sector, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"We see that the militarization of the European Union is taking place. This qualitatively changes our attitude towards him, and this, of course, is taken into account in our military construction," Grushko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Analysis
Analysis
Putin Wants Ukraine to Accept Reality, Not Fight 'to the Last Ukrainian': Scott Ritter
20 June, 18:48 GMT
If the EU creates an organization like NATO, Russia will have to deal with a new military structure that will directly pose a threat to Moscow, the deputy foreign minister added.
"I doubt very much that an independent NATO can appear. The truth is that the EU is turning from such a peaceful project into something resembling a very aggressive military bloc. This is shaped not only by decisions to give it additional military capabilities and the development of the military-industrial complex, but also in a philosophical and ideological sense," Grushko also said.
