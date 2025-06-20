https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/putin-wants-ukraine-to-accept-reality-not-fight-to-the-last-ukrainian-scott-ritter-1122305618.html
Putin Wants Ukraine to Accept Reality, Not Fight ‘to the Last Ukrainian’: Scott Ritter
Russia wants Ukraine to accept realities on the ground, not its capitulation, President Putin said at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday. Sputnik asked former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitical and military affairs commentator Scott Ritter to weigh in on what this entails.
Neutrality, giving up its NATO ambitions, demilitarization and denazification are all part of the "reality that Ukraine will have to accede to" if it wants peace with Russia, Ritter said, commenting on Putin's statements.Regarding Putin's comments about a Russian advance into Sumy, Ritter emphasized that this would not have been an issue, had Ukraine not used the border province "as a launching pad for a NATO-backed incursion into Kursk."Now, he says, thanks to the Kursk attack, "it is almost 100% certain that Ukraine will lose control of this region."
Neutrality, giving up its NATO ambitions, demilitarization and denazification are all part of the "reality that Ukraine will have to accede to" if it wants peace with Russia, Ritter said, commenting on Putin's statements
.
“When President Putin says he's not looking for the capitulation, it comes with conditions, because there will have to be a capitulation of the reticence shown by Ukraine to date about demilitarization, denazification and neutrality. Ukraine will have to agree to certain realities that will require them to depart from the policies of the current government,” Ritter explained.
Regarding Putin's comments about a Russian advance into Sumy, Ritter emphasized that this would not have been an issue, had Ukraine not used the border province "as a launching pad for a NATO-backed incursion into Kursk."
“Russia didn't have ambitions towards Sumy or other regions. We know this because when Russia initially moved into these regions during the special early phases of special military operation, they were willing to return these as part of the peace agreement that had been negotiated in Istanbul,” Ritter recalled.
Now, he says, thanks to the Kursk attack, “it is almost 100% certain that Ukraine will lose control of this region.”