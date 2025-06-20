https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/putin-wants-ukraine-to-accept-reality-not-fight-to-the-last-ukrainian-scott-ritter-1122305618.html

Putin Wants Ukraine to Accept Reality, Not Fight ‘to the Last Ukrainian’: Scott Ritter

Russia wants Ukraine to accept realities on the ground, not its capitulation, President Putin said at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday. Sputnik asked former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitical and military affairs commentator Scott Ritter to weigh in on what this entails.

Neutrality, giving up its NATO ambitions, demilitarization and denazification are all part of the “reality that Ukraine will have to accede to” if it wants peace with Russia, Ritter said, commenting on Putin's statements.Regarding Putin’s comments about a Russian advance into Sumy, Ritter emphasized that this would not have been an issue, had Ukraine not used the border province “as a launching pad for a NATO-backed incursion into Kursk.”Now, he says, thanks to the Kursk attack, “it is almost 100% certain that Ukraine will lose control of this region.”

