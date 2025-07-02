https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/trade-wars-kill-profits-lavrov-warns-european-companies-against-politicizing-economics-1122376611.html
Trade Wars Kill Profits: Lavrov Warns European Companies Against Politicizing Economics
Trade Wars Kill Profits: Lavrov Warns European Companies Against Politicizing Economics
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia, during which he outlined his assessments of the current geopolitical situation and emphasized the risks of politicization of trade, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2025-07-02T07:42+0000
2025-07-02T07:42+0000
2025-07-02T07:42+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
association of european businesses
trade war
us-china trade war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_0:0:3247:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_cd5de1bc6ab4805e13e95ad5ec67f4d1.jpg
Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will cope with the sanctions pressure while the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of anti-Russia sanctions, even though some Western officials have repeatedly expressed that sanctions are ineffective. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/ruble-roars-ahead-to-dominate-russian-trade-1122270587.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_326:0:3057:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22855193c169efc06ef51995c78445ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trade war, trade wars, economic conflicts, economy trade, tariff wars, protectionism
trade war, trade wars, economic conflicts, economy trade, tariff wars, protectionism
Trade Wars Kill Profits: Lavrov Warns European Companies Against Politicizing Economics
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia, during which he outlined his assessments of the current geopolitical situation and emphasized the risks of politicization of trade, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"This was followed by a substantive exchange of views on key foreign economic issues, including certain aspects of foreign companies’ operations in Russia," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will cope with the sanctions pressure while the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of anti-Russia sanctions, even though some Western officials have repeatedly expressed that sanctions are ineffective.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.