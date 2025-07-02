https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/trade-wars-kill-profits-lavrov-warns-european-companies-against-politicizing-economics-1122376611.html

Trade Wars Kill Profits: Lavrov Warns European Companies Against Politicizing Economics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia, during which he outlined his assessments of the current geopolitical situation and emphasized the risks of politicization of trade, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will cope with the sanctions pressure while the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of anti-Russia sanctions, even though some Western officials have repeatedly expressed that sanctions are ineffective. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/ruble-roars-ahead-to-dominate-russian-trade-1122270587.html

