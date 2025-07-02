International
Ukraine Repeals Citizenship of Orthodox Church's Head
Ukraine Repeals Citizenship of Orthodox Church's Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on Wednesday its decision to deprive Metropolitan Onufriy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Since the Maidan coup, authorities in Kiev gradually cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over a far-fetched pretext of alleged "ties to Russia". During the attack on Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian militants also deliberately desecrated Orthodox Churches.
15:56 GMT 02.07.2025 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 02.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSaint Sophia's Cathedral in Kiev
Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kiev
© Sputnik / Stringer
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on Wednesday its decision to deprive Metropolitan Onufriy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) - recognized as canonical by the Russian Orthodox Church - of his Ukrainian citizenship.

"According to the materials of the SBU, the Ukrainian citizenship of Orest Berezovsky, who is better known as the head of the UOC Onufriy, was terminated. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The SBU found that Berezovsky (Onufriy) voluntarily obtained Russian citizenship in 2002. He did not inform the authorized authorities of Ukraine about this," the SBU said on Telegram.

Since the Maidan coup, authorities in Kiev gradually cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over a far-fetched pretext of alleged "ties to Russia". During the attack on Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian militants also deliberately desecrated Orthodox Churches.
