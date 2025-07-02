Ukraine Repeals Citizenship of Orthodox Church's Head

"According to the materials of the SBU, the Ukrainian citizenship of Orest Berezovsky, who is better known as the head of the UOC Onufriy, was terminated. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The SBU found that Berezovsky (Onufriy) voluntarily obtained Russian citizenship in 2002. He did not inform the authorized authorities of Ukraine about this," the SBU said on Telegram.