US Suspends Deliveries of Dozens of Patriot Interceptor Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered to suspend some deliveries of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine, including dozens of Patriot interceptor missiles, more than 100 Hellfire missiles and dozens of Stinger missiles, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

Ukraine also will not get thousands of 155-mm high explosive Howitzer munitions and more than 250 GMLRS precision-guided missiles. The order to suspend the deliveries was made several weeks after Hegseth launched a review of the US stockpile of ammunition, which has been narrowing for the last several years because of the massive supplies to Ukraine and to the Middle East.

