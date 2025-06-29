https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/us-weapon-exports-to-ukraine-partially-continue--kremlin-aide-1122361909.html
US Weapon Exports to Ukraine Partially Continue – Kremlin Aide
US Weapon Exports to Ukraine Partially Continue – Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
US weapon shipments to Ukraine continue at a reduced rate, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
2025-06-29T10:45+0000
2025-06-29T10:45+0000
2025-06-29T10:45+0000
world
ukraine
yuri ushakov
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
us
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d53e0f889aa37472cd48f9ebc1724e.jpg
"Some continue, while others do not – as far as I know," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and involve NATO countries in the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.The 80th anniversary of the United Nations in October could provide a good opportunity for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Yuri Ushakov said.The Russian presidential aide suggested that the summit meeting could take place at any moment, but he admitted that it was difficult to say where or when.Russia expects a signal from the US State Department to resume discussions on "mutual irritants", Ushakov said."The signal must come primarily from the State Department, since it was the State Department that postponed the agreed meeting. However, the understanding to work intensively on this track stands firm. This agreement was reached during the initial phone contacts between our two leaders," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.Working contacts between Moscow and Washington have been maintained, Ushakov noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/putin-holds-phone-conversation-with-trump-1122252645.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac1d15552bcb48322e8e573a24b239d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us weapon exports, us weapon shipments, ukraine, russian presidential aide yuri ushakov
us weapon exports, us weapon shipments, ukraine, russian presidential aide yuri ushakov
US Weapon Exports to Ukraine Partially Continue – Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US weapon shipments to Ukraine continue at a reduced rate, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"Some continue, while others do not – as far as I know," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and involve NATO countries
in the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.
The 80th anniversary of the United Nations in October could provide a good opportunity for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Yuri Ushakov said.
"A good reason, yes. Why not," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin, answering a question about whether the UN anniversary could be a reason for a possible meeting between Putin and Trump.
The Russian presidential aide suggested that the summit meeting could take place at any moment, but he admitted that it was difficult to say where or when.
Russia expects a signal from the US State Department to resume discussions on "mutual irritants", Ushakov said.
"The signal must come primarily from the State Department, since it was the State Department that postponed the agreed meeting. However, the understanding to work intensively on this track stands firm. This agreement was reached during the initial phone contacts between our two leaders," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Working contacts between Moscow and Washington have been maintained, Ushakov noted.