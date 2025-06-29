https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/us-weapon-exports-to-ukraine-partially-continue--kremlin-aide-1122361909.html

US Weapon Exports to Ukraine Partially Continue – Kremlin Aide

US weapon shipments to Ukraine continue at a reduced rate, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Some continue, while others do not – as far as I know," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and involve NATO countries in the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.The 80th anniversary of the United Nations in October could provide a good opportunity for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Yuri Ushakov said.The Russian presidential aide suggested that the summit meeting could take place at any moment, but he admitted that it was difficult to say where or when.Russia expects a signal from the US State Department to resume discussions on "mutual irritants", Ushakov said."The signal must come primarily from the State Department, since it was the State Department that postponed the agreed meeting. However, the understanding to work intensively on this track stands firm. This agreement was reached during the initial phone contacts between our two leaders," Ushakov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.Working contacts between Moscow and Washington have been maintained, Ushakov noted.

