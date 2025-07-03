https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/demand-for-russian-oil-by-brics-exceeds-supply---russian-deputy-energy-minister-1122387190.html
Demand for Russian Oil by BRICS Exceeds Supply - Russian Deputy Energy Minister
The BRICS countries are demonstrating a growing interest in Russian energy resources, including oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, with demand for oil exceeding available volumes, most of which have already been contracted, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.
"BRICS partners are already openly declaring their interest in Russian energy resources, even from projects that are under Western sanctions. We are talking about LNG, oil, petroleum products, and coal. Moreover, for oil, we are faced with a situation where demand exceeds available volumes — everything has been contracted, and there are few new available volumes. We do not see a lack of demand," Marshavin said. In addition to energy supplies, BRICS partners are also interested in the Russian experience of trading under sanctions, Marshavin explained, recalling that in 2022 Russia was able not only to reorient exports, but also to maintain its volumes. In this regard, Russia is ready to offer its assistance to create a joint economic infrastructure, the official added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS countries are demonstrating a growing interest in Russian energy resources, including oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, with demand for oil exceeding available volumes, most of which have already been contracted, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.
"BRICS partners are already openly declaring their interest in Russian energy resources, even from projects that are under Western sanctions. We are talking about LNG, oil, petroleum products, and coal. Moreover, for oil, we are faced with a situation where demand exceeds available volumes — everything has been contracted, and there are few new available volumes. We do not see a lack of demand," Marshavin said.
In addition to energy supplies, BRICS partners are also interested in the Russian experience of trading under sanctions
, Marshavin explained, recalling that in 2022 Russia was able not only to reorient exports, but also to maintain its volumes.
In this regard, Russia is ready to offer its assistance to create a joint economic infrastructure, the official added.
"If we create a system that is invulnerable to external influence, and we have our own payment mechanisms and logistics, then there will be no need for dollars and Western ratings," Marshavin concluded.