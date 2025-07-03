https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-consul-meets-with-detained-sputnik-azerbaijan-journalists-in-baku-1122392709.html
Russia Consul Meets With Detained Sputnik Azerbaijan Journalists in Baku
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Russian Consul in Baku met with Sputnik Azerbaijan's head of newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov, the Sputnik news agency reported on Thursday.
On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people
at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including Kartavykh and Belousov. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked.
The Russian Consul met with Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov, the news agency reported, adding that the journalists are provided with medicines and food, and they feel as normal as possible in this situation.
Five Azerbaijani employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan were released with restrictions to travel, the Sputnik news agency said on Thursday.
On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees.
All five employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan with Azerbaijani citizenship were released on recognizance not to leave, the news agency reported.