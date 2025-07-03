https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-consul-meets-with-detained-sputnik-azerbaijan-journalists-in-baku-1122392709.html

Russia Consul Meets With Detained Sputnik Azerbaijan Journalists in Baku

Russia Consul Meets With Detained Sputnik Azerbaijan Journalists in Baku

Sputnik International

BAKU (Sputnik) - The Russian Consul in Baku met with Sputnik Azerbaijan's head of newsdesk Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov, the Sputnik... 03.07.2025, Sputnik International

2025-07-03T16:21+0000

2025-07-03T16:21+0000

2025-07-03T16:21+0000

world

azerbaijan

sputnik

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101461/27/1014612741_0:260:2717:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_e83b3e407163a76155be590958271963.jpg

On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including Kartavykh and Belousov. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked. The Russian Consul met with Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov, the news agency reported, adding that the journalists are provided with medicines and food, and they feel as normal as possible in this situation.Five Azerbaijani employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan were released with restrictions to travel, the Sputnik news agency said on Thursday.On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees.All five employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan with Azerbaijani citizenship were released on recognizance not to leave, the news agency reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/azerbaijan-may-lose-nearly-12bln-in-exports-to-russia-1122389273.html

azerbaijan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijan's crackdown on spuntik journalists, violation of all norms, instable situation in trans-caucasian region