Azerbaijan May Lose Nearly $1.2Bln in Exports to Russia

Azerbaijan could lose nearly $1.2 billion, or 4.4% of the total exports, if it were to pause trade with Russia, a Sputnik analysis of the UN Comtrade Database shows, while Russia relies on Azerbaijan for only 0.8% of its exports.

Last year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $26.6 billion. Some 4.4% of them, worth almost $1.2 billion, was exported to Russia. Compared to 2023, Azerbaijan's exports to Russia decreased by 1.5%, while overall exports decreased by a fifth. According to Russia's Central Bank, Russian exports in 2024 totaled $433.1 billion, with 0.8% of goods, worth $3.6 billion, being exported to Azerbaijan. This is 15% more than a year ago. In 2024, Russia's share in Azerbaijani exports reached its highest level since 2020, while Azerbaijan's share in Russian exports reached an all-time high. Earlier in the week, Azerbaijani lawmaker Rasim Musabekov told Minval Politika newspaper about the suspension of Russian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a number of major joint economic projects. On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees. Kartavykh's health condition is alarming, he needs medications, including insulin, the media group said. The media group has called for strict adherence to the law by the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies and the immediate release of individuals who were carrying out their professional duties. Dmitry Kiselev, the CEO of the media group, said that the unfolding situation is unfair and appears to be a deliberate attempt to worsen relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

