Russia to Continue Assisting Afghanistan in Strengthening Regional Security

Russia will continue providing assistance to Afghanistan in strengthening regional security and combating terrorism and drug trafficking threats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has accepted copies of the protocol from the newly appointed Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the formal recognition of the Afghan authorities would give an impetus to the productive cooperation between the two states in various fields. In April, Russia's Supreme Court suspended the ban on the Taliban movement, removing its listing as a terrorist group. Following this, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to upgrade Afghanistan's diplomatic mission in Moscow to the level of an embassy. The Supreme Court's decision came into force on May 20, according to the unified register of organizations recognized as terrorist maintained by the Federal Security Service (FSB). Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik that the decision to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement had removed obstacles to establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, including in countering the terrorist threat.

