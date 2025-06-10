https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/afghanistan-starts-demarcating-borders-restoring-border-markers--reports-1122223487.html

Afghanistan Starts Demarcating Borders, Restoring Border Markers – Reports

Afghanistan Starts Demarcating Borders, Restoring Border Markers – Reports

Sputnik International

Afghanistan has started to demarcate its borders with neighboring states along with restoration of border markers that were previously lost for various reasons, Afghan broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes Affairs of Afghanistan.

2025-06-10T09:41+0000

2025-06-10T09:41+0000

2025-06-10T09:41+0000

world

afghanistan

pakistan

border

border security

border controls

turkmenistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121927820_80:0:1202:631_1920x0_80_0_0_c426f562c79f846d3693964c9e706328.jpg

"Regardless of the sensitivity and length of the process, the ministry and its partner agencies are committed to precisely defining zero points and protecting the territorial integrity of the country," ministry spokesman Taslimullah Haqqani was quoted by the Tolo News broadcaster on Monday as saying. Negotiations are underway with neighboring countries that share official borders with Afghanistan on the renewal and reconstruction of border markers, according to a statement referenced by Afghan broadcaster. The broadcaster cited Afghan experts as saying that conflicts over the past two decades have led to the violation of the Afghan state border by neighboring countries, and the renewal of border markers would be an efficient step towards solving these issues. Afghanistan shares borders with six countries: Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China and Pakistan. At the same time, Afghanistan does not recognize the so-called Durand Line, which is a border between Afghanistan and Pakistan demarcated by British authorities in the late 19th century. This 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) line, which resulted from the negotiations in 1893 between Afghanistan and the Indian colonial administration, has been the subject of intense debates for decades.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/when-democracy-turns-brutal-the-uks-dark-secret-in-afghanistan-1122050519.html

afghanistan

pakistan

turkmenistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

demarcating borders, border markers, afghanistan, ministry of borders, ethnicities, and tribes affairs of afghanistan