https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russias-bout-says-us-inmates-treated-better-than-detained-sputnik-staff-in-baku-1122391271.html

Russia's Bout Says US Inmates Treated Better Than Detained Sputnik Staff in Baku

Russia's Bout Says US Inmates Treated Better Than Detained Sputnik Staff in Baku

Sputnik International

Russian entrepreneur, lawmaker, and member of the Creative Union of Russian Artists Viktor Bout, who spent nearly 15 years in prison in the United States on fabricated charges, told Sputnik that he was surprised by the attitude of law enforcement agencies towards the Sputnik Azerbaijan employees who were unjustly detained in Baku.

2025-07-03T14:10+0000

2025-07-03T14:10+0000

2025-07-03T14:10+0000

world

viktor bout

azerbaijan

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105302540_0:43:1200:718_1920x0_80_0_0_670ef62f5584b940ca9f617b0fadbdd3.jpg

Bout said he was "surprised" by the detention of two Russian journalists in Baku, opining that "what is being done to Russian journalists in Azerbaijan, which we always considered a friendly country towards us, is a sign of some kind of tectonic fault happening right before our eyes."He further said that the use of physical violence during detention and the public unjustified accusations can only cause outrage. Bout is certain that those in the Azerbaijani government who ordered all this to be executed in this exact way, understand perfectly the consequences, and never the less decided to do this.On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov.The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees. Kartavykh's health condition is alarming, he needs medications, including insulin, the media group said.The media group has called for strict adherence to the law by the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies and the immediate release of individuals who were carrying out their professional duties.Dmitry Kiselev, the CEO of the media group, said that the unfolding situation is unfair and appears to be a deliberate attempt to worsen relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.The Kremlin is paying close attention to information regarding the detained employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan and Ruptly. Moscow hopes that through direct contacts with Baku it will achieve the release of the detainees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, also said that Baku had never complained about either Sputnik Azerbaijan's office or the work of journalists. The measures taken against the agency are driven by other considerations, Zakharova added.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told RIA Novosti that the organization hopes journalists' freedom to work will be guaranteed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/azerbaijan-may-lose-nearly-12bln-in-exports-to-russia-1122389273.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russian-foreign-ministry-says-consular-access-to-russians-arrested-in-azerbaijan-agreed-1122389433.html

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijan media freedom, azerbaijan crackdown on media, azerbaijan media