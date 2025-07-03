https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russias-rostec-to-launch-rubx-token-rt-pay-payment-platform-in-2025-1122388908.html

Russia's Rostec to Launch RUBx Token, RT-Pay Payment Platform in 2025

Sputnik International

Russian state corporation Rostec said on Thursday that by the end of the year it will launch its own token, dubbed RUBx, and a payment platform called RT-Pay, with both products created under the corporation's digital transformation strategy.

The new products are meant to facilitate secure and efficient financial transactions for both businesses and individuals. Rostec said that the new token differs from Russia's Central Bank-issued digital ruble in its compatibility with external wallets or smart contracts. Rostec said that RUBx is built on the Tron blockchain. The token’s code will be open-sourced on GitHub and audited by international cybersecurity firm CertiK. The RT-Pay platform complies fully with Russian regulations, including Central Bank requirements and preventive measures of money laundering and terrorist financing by utilizing "cold" offline wallets and multi-layered protection for accessible tokens. Initially, RUBx will be available for purchase and sale through an online portal adapted for smartphones and PCs, with plans for listing on major exchanges and integration into popular crypto wallets.

russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, digital economy in russia, russian digital initiatives