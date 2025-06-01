International
Sovereignty & AI: Russian Foreign Ministry Outlines Global Digital Forum Agenda
Sovereignty & AI: Russian Foreign Ministry Outlines Global Digital Forum Agenda
Russia’s initiatives in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT) and issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) will also be key themes of the upcoming Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod in early June, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin announced.
Sovereignty & AI: Russian Foreign Ministry Outlines Global Digital Forum Agenda

10:05 GMT 01.06.2025
View of the St.Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Nizhny Novgorod.
View of the St.Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Nizhny Novgorod.
Russia’s initiatives in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT) and issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) will also be key themes of the upcoming Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod in early June, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin announced.
He emphasized the importance of creating additional platforms “where representatives, especially from developing countries, could not only discuss current aspects of the international digital agenda — including security and sovereignty — but also establish mutually-beneficial cooperation in the ICT sphere.”
“It is precisely for this reason that the Russian government has decided to organize the Global Digital Forum (GDF) on June 5–6,” Vershinin explained.
According to him, the forum will be attended by senior officials, company executives, heads of academic institutions, and representatives of international organizations.
Vershinin noted that a separate session at the forum would be dedicated to Russian initiatives in ICT. “Special attention will be given to the UN Convention on Cybercrime, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December of last year,” he recalled.
He pointed out that the agreement of this first universal treaty in the field of information security was one of the major achievements of Russian diplomacy and its like-minded partners. “Once in force, the document will launch mechanisms for international law enforcement cooperation in combating ICT-related crime,” he stressed.
“We also plan to share with participants our assessment of the negotiation process within the UN’s Open-Ended Working Group (OEWG), which is addressing all aspects of international information security (IIS), including military-political ones,” the diplomat added.
“The OEWG, which concludes its work this year, is focused on creating a permanent UN mechanism for international information security and improving tools for global cooperation in responding to cyber incidents,” Vershinin stated.
“We will also talk about how we are building practical cooperation in information security with our partners in the post-Soviet space, BRICS, the SCO, and with countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region,” he continued.
Finally, Vershinin noted that artificial intelligence would undoubtedly be on the forum’s agenda. “The focus will be on international regulation, strengthening technological sovereignty, and ensuring compliance with national legislation and international law by developers,” he concluded.
